The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of strike at a number of Italian airports

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory that on May 9 2025 from 1pm to 5pm, a strike of ground staff at a number of Italian airports has been announced, including those in Milan (Linate and Malpensa), Venice and Bologna.

Flights in this time period may be delayed or cancelled, the ministry said.

Flights scheduled for the guaranteed hours, from 7am to 10am and 6pm to 9pm, should be operated as scheduled, the statement said.

“We recommend that Bulgarian citizens travelling to and from Italy on May 9 this year, inquire about the status of their flights through aviation operators and/or airport authorities,” the ministry said.

(Photo of Linate airport: Saggittarius A, via Wikimedia Commons)

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Defence Minister: Bulgaria to provide military aid to Ukraine

The Sofia Globe staff

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 121 deaths, 3869 new cases

The Sofia Globe staff

Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Since tighter restrictions took effect, 2667 deaths, 45 635 recoveries from the virus

The Sofia Globe staff