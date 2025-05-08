Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry warns of strike at a number of Italian airports

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued an advisory that on May 9 2025 from 1pm to 5pm, a strike of ground staff at a number of Italian airports has been announced, including those in Milan (Linate and Malpensa), Venice and Bologna.

Flights in this time period may be delayed or cancelled, the ministry said.

Flights scheduled for the guaranteed hours, from 7am to 10am and 6pm to 9pm, should be operated as scheduled, the statement said.

“We recommend that Bulgarian citizens travelling to and from Italy on May 9 this year, inquire about the status of their flights through aviation operators and/or airport authorities,” the ministry said.

(Photo of Linate airport: Saggittarius A, via Wikimedia Commons)