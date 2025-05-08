NSI: More than 23 000 newly-built residential buildings in Bulgaria in five years

From 2020 to 2024, the number of newly-built residential buildings in Bulgaria added up to 23 284, according to figures updated on May 8 by the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Of the total over that five-year period, 3897 were in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, 3062 in Plovdiv, 2601 in the country’s largest Black Sea city Varna and 2243 in Bourgas.

The NSI said that the number of newly built residential buildings in 2024 was 5201, and the newly built dwellings in them added up to 20 998.

A total of 75.8 per cent of the newly built residential buildings were of steel-concrete construction, 20.1 per cent solid structure, 3.6 per cent “other” and 0.4 per cent had panel construction, the statistics institute said.

The largest number of newly built dwellings in Bulgaria in 2024 had two rooms (37.5 per cent), followed by those with three rooms (32.8 per cent), and the lowest number was those with five rooms (5.4 per cent).

A separate set of statistics showed that from 2020 to 2024, a total of 4618 buildings and 5240 dwellings in Bulgaria were destroyed. This set of figures did not provide a breakdown by city, and the institute uses the term “destroyed”, a term that could embrace deliberate demolition as well as other causes.