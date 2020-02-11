Motorist in Bulgaria’s Plovdiv caught driving at 170km/h in a 50km/h zone

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A Traffic Police camera in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv snapped a motorist driving at 170km/h in a 50km/h zone on February 11, the Interior Ministry said.

The motorist, who had been driving on one of Plovdiv’s main boulevards, was identified as a 19-year-old man from the nearby town of Assenovgrad.

His driving licence was suspended for three months, his car confiscated and he has been ordered to pay a fine of 1350 leva (about 690 euro).

The Interior Ministry in Plovdiv said that the speeding violation was a new record for the city.

In Bulgaria, the speed limit in urban areas is 50km/h, outside urban areas 80km/h and on motorways, unless otherwise specified, 140km/h. Even on a motorway, the young man in a hurry would have been 30km/h over the speed limit.

According to official European Union statistics, in recent years Bulgaria has had the second-highest road death rate among EU countries, with speeding a major factor in fatal road accidents.

(Photo: Interior Ministry)

Comments

comments