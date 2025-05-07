Poll: GERB-UDF 21.9%, WCC-Democratic Bulgaria 14.9%

Were Bulgaria to hold parliamentary elections now, Boiko Borissov’s centre-right GERB-UDF coalition would get 21.9 per cent support among those who would vote, while the reformist We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria coalition would get 14.9 per cent, according to a poll by the Market Links agency, the results of which were released on May 7.

The results showed two groups in a duel for third place: pro-Russian party Vuzrazhdane with 11.2 per cent and Magnitsky Act-sanctioned Delyan Peevski’s Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning 11.1 per cent.

According to the poll, the Bulgarian Socialist Party – United Left coalition has 5.6 per cent, followed by the Ahmed Dogan loyalists of the Democracy, Rights and Freedoms group 5.4 per cent.

Populist-nationalist party Mech has 4.5 per cent and populist-nationalist party Veliche four per cent.

Cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov’s populist ITN party is below the threshold of four per cent of votes for a share of seats in the National Assembly, with 3.7 per cent.

Market Links also release the net ratings of political figures, the difference between trust and distrust in them.

Head of state President Roumen Radev has a net rating of 16 per cent, Speaker of Parliament Natalia Kiselova minus 15 per cent and Prime Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov minus 21 per cent.

Borissov has a net rating of 40 per cent, WCC-DB co-leader Kiril Petkov minus 68 per cent, and Yes Bulgaria (part of WCC-DB) co-leaders Ivailo Mirchev and Bozhidar Bozhanov minus 55 per cent and minus 53 per cent, respectively.

Vuzrazhane leader Kostadin Kostadinov has a net rating of minus 54 per cent, Peevski minus 71 per cent, BSP leader Atanas Zafirov minus 56 per cent, DRF leader Dzhevdet Chakurov minus 70 per cent, Trifonov minus 52 per cent, Mech leader Radostin Vassilev minus 51 per cent and Veliche leader Ivelin Mihailov minus 51 per cent.

The poll was carried out and financed jointly by bTV and Market Links. It was done among 1010 people over the age of 18 in the period April 18 to 30 2025, using the methods of direct personal interviews and online polling.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

