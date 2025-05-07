EU exports to Ukraine in 2024 up 9.4%, imports up 7% y/y

In 2024,the European Union exported 42.8 billion euro in goods to Ukraine and imported 24.5 billion euro, resulting in a 18.3 billion euro trade surplus, EU statistics agency Eurostat said on May 7.

When compared with 2023, this was an increase in exports and imports of 9.4 per cent and seven per cent, respectively, Eurostat said.

The main export products were mineral fuels (6.8 billion euro), electrical machinery (4.3 billion euro) and machinery (4.2 billion euro).

Compared with 2021, exports grew the most for mineral fuels (up 4.1 billion euro) as Ukraine’s previous imports of these fuels from Russia and Belarus declined and were partly replaced by imports from the EU, the statistics agency said.

The key product groups imported from Ukraine in 2024 included agricultural products such as cereals, worth 4.4 billion euro, animal or vegetable fats and oils (3.1 billion euro) and oil seeds and related products (2.5 billion euro).

Compared with 2021, imports of cereals increased by 2.7 billion euro, animal or vegetable fats and oils by a billion euro, and oil seeds and related products by 1.1 billion euro, Eurostat said.

(Main photo: Christa Richert/ sxc.hu)