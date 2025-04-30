Armed Forces Day: Military helicopters to fly low over Bulgaria’s capital Sofia

Bulgarian Air Force helicopters will fly low over Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia in rehearsals for the May 6 Armed Forces Day parade, the Defence Ministry said.

The rehearsal flights will take place on May 4 from 10am to 10.30am and on May 5 from 10.30am to 11am (with reserve hours from 4pm to 4.30pm), the ministry said.

On May 6, the flights will take place from 10.20am to 11am.

Bulgarian National Television reported that the Air Force’s newly-acquired F-16 fighter jet will not participate in the flypast.

Ceremonies for Armed Forces Day on May 6 will begin with a blessing of the battle colours at 9am in front of the Monument to the Unknown Soldier in Sofia.

In the military parade, more than 700 military personnel from eight units of the Bulgarian armed forces will participate.

At the beginning of the military parade, a Mi-17 helicopter carrying the Bulgarian national flag and two AS-532 AL Cougar helicopters will fly over Prince Alexander I Square.



During the performance of the national anthem during the parade, 20 artillery salutes will be fired.

At noon, a ceremonial changing of the guard of honor will be held in front of Presidency building.



On the eve of the holiday, on May 5 at 9pm, there will be a fireworks display in Sofia.



As is traditional, on May 6 admission to the National Military History Museum will be free.

For exclusive subscriber-only access to The Sofia Globe’s analysis and commentary on events in Bulgaria, please sign up to our page on Patreon: