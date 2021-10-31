Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 885 deaths, most in a week in 2021

Share this: Facebook

A total of 885 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past week, the country’s highest death toll linked to the disease in a week in 2021, according to figures posted by the unified information portal on October 31.

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is now 23 918, the report said.

The previous highest death toll in a week this year was 857 in the week ending April 4.

To date, 601 035 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, an increase of 32 962 in the past week.

There are 98 948 active cases, 20 430 more than a week ago.

There are 7880 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 1088 compared with the figure in the October 24 report. A total of 685 are in intensive care, an increase of 83 compared with last Sunday’s figure.

A total of 484 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 15 852, a figure that includes those who have died, those who have recovered from the virus and the active cases.

So far, 2 885 224 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, an increase of 163 990 in the past week.

A total of 1 508 365 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, an increase of 71 939 in the past week.

The report said that 17 977 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, an increase of 5690 in the past week.

