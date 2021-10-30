Bulgaria’s Tourism Ministry: For now, green certificate will not be needed to access ski facilities

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



At this stage, Bulgaria’s winter tourism season is expected to begin without the requirement to present a green certificate for tourists to access ski facilities, a Tourism Ministry statement on October 30 said.

The statement said that at an online meeting with representatives of winter ski resorts in Bulgaria, Tourism Minister Stella Baltova presented the rules for implementing anti-epidemic measures in carrying out tourist activities in the winter season 2021/2022 and discussed the health protocol drafted for the winter season.

This protocol is to be co-ordinated with the Ministry of Health and will be approved within days, the statement said.

“The measures for the winter tourist season are in line with the anti-epidemic measures introduced by the orders of the Minister of Health, and the key goal of the protocol is to ensure maximum protection of the health of tourists during the winter,” Baltova said.

She presented to the participants the main measures that places of accommodation must take, including the wearing of protective masks by employees and visitors, regulation and control of the flow of guests in the hotel and the placement of information boards.

“It is necessary to follow the orders of the Minister of Health and the prescriptions of the respective regional health inspectorate,” Baltova said.

The document clearly sets out the rules for gondola lifts, chair lifts and ski lifts, the statement said.

The meeting discussed the practices at foreign winter tourist destinations, as well as the procedures in case of new coronavirus viral infection in a guest at a place of accommodation.

According to a poll presented at the meeting, against the background of the current Covid-19 wave, 12.8 per cent of Bulgarians plan at least one tourist trip or holiday during the 2021/22 winter season, the statement said.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!