Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Dark red zone districts rise to 26

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, has risen to 26, according to the October 31 update by the unified information portal.

In the past day, the district of Turgovishte exceeded the 500-mark.

The number of districts where the morbidity rate exceeds 1000 out of 100 000 population has risen to seven in the past day, with the addition of Kyustendil.

The seven districts above the 1000-mark are Varna (1075.04 out of 100 000 population), Vidin (1082.35), Gabrovo (1072.9), Kyustendil (1016.99), Montana (1401.17), Pernik (1263.85) and Sofia city (1337.8).

Of the remaining two districts in Bulgaria, one is a Covid-19 red zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Smolyan (479.94).

The other is a yellow zone, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, which has a rate of 223.91 per 100 000 population.

The update said that nationally, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 887.96, up from 873.95 on October 30.

