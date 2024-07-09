The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Bulgaria Constitutional Court rules its two newest judges will serve out rest of term

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria’s Constitutional Court said on July 9 that it has ruled that its two newest judges, appointed by Parliament in January will serve out the remainder of the nine-year term rather than a full one.

The National Assembly elected Dessislava Atanassova, formerly leader of Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF parliamentary group, and Borislav Belazelkov, a former Supreme Court of Cassation judge, to fill the two positions on the court that had been vacant for more than two years.

The Parliament decisions stated that Atanassova and Belazelkov would serve full nine-year terms on the court, which were challenged both by President Roumen Radev and a group of opposition MPs.

Citing its previous practice in similar cases, the court ruled to strike out the part of the National Assembly decisions referring to nine-year terms, meaning the two judges will serve out the rest of the term, which expires in late 2030.

In addition to challenging the length of term provision, Radev asked the court should strike the appointment of the two judges altogether, arguing that the two were political appointments and did not have the necessary qualities to sit as constitutional court judges.

The Constitutional Court rejected that request, saying that it was outside its mandate to assess the qualities of appointees to any office and that the responsibility for doing so lay entirely with the appointing bodies.

(Photo: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Borissov on Valeurs Actuelles row: ‘Macron assured me he had never criticised Bulgarians’

The Sofia Globe staff

Borissov’s GERB slightly sheds support but remains by far strongest party in Bulgaria – poll

The Sofia Globe staff

Poll: 55.1% of Bulgarians have positive view of jabs against Covid-19, 43.6% against

The Sofia Globe staff