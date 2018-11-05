Bulgaria’s Ombudsman takes to trains and buses after official car taken away

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ombudsman Maya Manolova is set for a whistle-stop tour on November 6 on a train from Sofia to Varna – a consequence of a decision to deny her the use of an official National Security Service car.

On November 5, she went by bus from Sofia to Stara Zagora, a trip of about two hours to cover the 240km between the two cities.

After the decision to not allow Manolova to use an official car, a move described by Bulgaria’s Finance Minister as part of cost-cutting, the 53-year-old lawyer and former socialist MP told the media that she would start to travel by bus and train to carry out her duties and meet people.

In office as Ombudsman since July 2015, Manolova is shown by public opinion polls to be among the most popular office-bearers in the country.

To enable people to meet Manolova on the train, her office published its timetable, adding a note that she could be found in the first carriage, coupe number two, travelling second-class.

(Photo: pd.government.bg)

