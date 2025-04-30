NSI poll: Business climate in Bulgaria improved in April

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on April 30, has found that the business climate indicator in Bulgaria in April improved by 1.1 percentage points compared with March.

Recent previous polls found that the business climate in Bulgaria was seen as slightly down in March, having improved in February compared with January, while in January, it was largely unchanged compared with December.

In April 2025, an improvement of the indicator is registered in the industry, while in the construction and service sector, a reduction was observed, the NSI said. In the retail trade, the indicator was largely unchanged.

The NSI said that the poll found the main factors, limiting the activity of the enterprises remain the uncertain economic environment, shortage of labour, costs of materials and the competition in the sector.

(Photo: ela23/ freeimages.com)

