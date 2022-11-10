The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s Jan-Sept 2022 exports up 40.1%, imports 45.4% higher y/y

In the first nine months of 2022, the total value of all goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 70.02 billion leva, about 40.1 per cent more than in January – September 2021, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on November 10.

In September 2022, the total exports of goods added up to 7.86 billion leva, an increase of 29.8 per cent compared with September 2021.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – September amounted to 79.89 billion leva (at CIF prices), 45.4 per cent more than in the same period of 2021.

In September 2022, the total imports of goods increased by 47.1 per cent compared with September 2021, adding up to 9.71 billion leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January – September 2022, amounting to 9.87 billion leva.

In September 2022, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1.85 billion leva, the NSI said.

