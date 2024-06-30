Bulgaria ends daily publication of official statistics on Covid-19

Official information about cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria will now be published once a week and from July 1, the unified information portal coronavirus.bg will stop functioning, the Health Ministry said.

The weekly information will be available in Health Ministry and National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases reports on the epidemic situation in the country, the ministry said.

The ministry said that the World Health Organization had on May 5 2023 cancelled its declaration of a public health emergency regarding Covid-19.

Subsequently, in Bulgaria, the requirement for immunisation certificates, as well as for mandatory isolation and quarantine for persons ill with a coronavirus infection and those in contact with them, was phased out.

Data about laboratory confirmation and diagnosis of a person with a coronavirus infection should be entered by medical specialists in the medical files of citizens in the National Health Information System, the Health Ministry said.

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, the deaths of 7576 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive were registered. In 2021, a total of 23 379 Covid-19 deaths were registered in Bulgaria, and in 2022, a total of 7153. The deaths of 568 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in 2023.

So far in 2024, a total of 72 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 have been registered. This includes a total of 11 since March 1.

As of June 30, the unified information portal showed a total of 38 748 Covid-19 deaths in Bulgaria.

Confirmed cases to date added up to 1 340 122, of which 8197 were active, according to the portal.

There were 130 Covid-19 patients in hospital, of which 20 were in intensive care.

In all, 4 726 614 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 had been administered, the portal said.

