New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in first five months of 2024 up 37% y/y

There were 18 947 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first five months of 2024, an increase of 37 per cent compared with January-May 2023, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, ACEA, said on June 20.

Of the new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in the first five months of 2024, a total of 13 486 were petrol cars, 4156 diesel, 726 battery-electric, 363 hybrid-electric and 216 plug-in hybrid.

ACEA said that in May 2024, car registrations in the European Union decreased by three per cent, with declines observed in three out of the region’s four major markets: Italy (-6.6 per cent), Germany (-4.3 per cent), and France (-2.9 per cent).

Spain, on the other hand, achieved a modest growth of 3.4 per cent last month.

Despite the downturn in May, year-to-date car registrations over the first five months of 2024 increased by 4.6 per cent to 4.6 million units.

The bloc’s largest markets all showed a similar performance, with Spain (+6.8 per cent), Germany (+5.2 per cent), France (+4.9 per cent), and Italy (+3.4 per cent) recording growth so far this year, ACEA said.

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon: