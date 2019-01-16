EBRD appoints new regional director for Romania and Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Mark Davis has been appointed the new European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria and will assume his new role in Bucharest on April 1 2019, the EBRD said.

Davis follows Matteo Patrone who has become Managing Director for Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.

In his new position as Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria, Davis will lead EBRD operations in the two countries and help boost their economies through investment, advice and support for reforms, the EBRD said.

Davis said: “I am honoured to take on this new task. Romania and Bulgaria play increasingly prominent roles in south-eastern Europe and for EBRD business. We will keep the investment momentum in the two countries. The EBRD with its teams on the ground and its staff in London will work to strengthen the competitiveness of these economies and their regional and international integration. We want to help build economies that deliver for their people.”

(Photo: EBRD)

