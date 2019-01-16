Bulgaria’s road agency: More than 221 000 ‘e-vignettes’ sold so far

Share this: Facebook

About 221 300 electronic road tax stickers – known as “e-vignettes” – had been sold by the evening of January 15, raising a sum of more than 15 million leva (about 7.6 million euro), Bulgaria’s Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Of these, 135 008 were for passenger cars and 86 292 were for lorries, the agency said.

Sales of e-vignettes are expected to peak in late January, when the hard-copy vignettes of most motorists expire.

The agency said that e-vignettes could be bought from the bgtoll.bg and vinetki.bg websites, the bgtoll app, at regional offices of the agency, from about 250 self-service terminals “all over the country”, at cash desks and via the website of mobile operator A1, at post offices, offices of Easy Pay and from OMV and Lukoil fuel stations.

The grace period for driving without a vignette ended on January 15 and as of January 16 motorists caught without one are liable to be fined.

Hard-copy vignettes remain valid until their expiry date but they must continue to be displayed on the vehicle’s windscreen, the agency said.

