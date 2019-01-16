New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria rose by close to 10% in 2018 – ACEA

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in 2018 was 9.9 per cent higher than the year before, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on January 16.

There were a total of 34 332 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to December 2018, compared with 31 244 in 2017.

In December 2018, there were 2559 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, a decrease of 16.5 per cent compared with December 2017, ACEA said.

In December 2018,the passenger car market in the European Union declined for the fourth month in a row. Registrations fell by 8.4 per cent, continuing the downward trend that started with the introduction of WLTP in September.

With the exception of Italy (two per cent), all major EU markets saw demand for cars contract during the last month of the year.

Overall in 2018, car registrations in the EU remained more or less stable compared to the year before.

Due to falling demand during the last four months of 2018, full‐year growth was +0.1 per cent.

Although this increase is very modest, it still marks the fifth consecutive year of growth, with almost 15.2 million cars registered across the EU, ACEA said.

Demand was mostly driven by the Central European countries, where new car registrations grew by eight per cent in 2018.

Results were diverse among the five major EU markets, with Spain (seven per cent) and France (three per cent) posting growth, registrations falling slightly in Germany (‐0.2 per cent) and demand contracting in Italy (‐3.1 per cent) and the United Kingdom (‐6.8 per cent) in 2018, ACEA said.

Comments

comments