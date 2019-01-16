Flu epidemic declared in Bulgaria’s Pernik municipality

Share this: Facebook

A flu epidemic has been declared in the Bulgarian municipality of Pernik, and schools will be closed from January 17 to 22.

On January 14, flu epidemics were declared in the districts of Bourgas, Shoumen, Silistra and Stara Zagora.

Bulgarian media said that the districts of Pazardzhik and Yambol, as well as the district of Pernik, were on the verge of the declaration of flu epidemics.

Bulgaria’s Education Ministry said on January 16 that 344 schools and kindergartens in the country were closed because of high rates of influenza and because of bad weather.

In the Bourgas district, 137 schools are closed until January 18 because of the flu.

In the Stara Zagora district, 120 schools are closed until January 18, as are 65 schools in the Shoumen district and 16 in Silistra municipality. In the Plovdiv district, two schools are closed, one in the village of Popovitsa and another in Sopot.

(Photo: Paul Barker/sxc.hu)

