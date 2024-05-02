3D mapping show in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on May 9, Europe Day

Europe Day on May 9 will be celebrated in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia with a three-dimensional video mapping show Твоят глас (which may be translated as “your vote” or “your voice”) on the facade of the National Gallery the Palace at Knyaz Alexander I Square, starting at 9pm.

It will be part of the third LUNAR Festival of Lights.

The Твоят глас show is being organised the European Parliament bureau in Sofia in partnership with the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria.



“The story of this year’s light show will take viewers on a journey through the complex landscape of choice, where every threshold crossed is a step into the unknown, but also a unique opportunity,” a media statement said.

“Especially on May 9, we will also note the fact that there is exactly one month left until the European elections on June 9.”



Access to the show will be free. There will be alternate screenings in Bulgarian and English, which will last until midnight.



If you do not have the opportunity to watch the performance “Your Voice” live, you can follow its broadcast from 9.30pm on May 9 on the Facebook page and YouTube channel of the European Parliament in Bulgaria.

Europe Day is a celebration of the European Union, of the unity and peace of Europe. It marks the date when French Foreign Minister Robert Schuman read the historic declaration of unification in Europe.

On May 9 1950, five years after the end of World War II, he called for the pooling of French and West German resources and coal and steel industries to avoid future military conflicts. The Schumann Declaration was the foundation of the European Coal and Steel Community, the forerunner of today’s EU.

Meanwhile, Bulgaria will mark the 20th anniversary of the enlargement of the EU in 2004 with a celebratory concert “20 years together”, organized jointly with the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria, Sofia municipality and the embassies of Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia .

On May 9, in the City Garden in Sofia, from 4.30pm to 8.30pm, everyone will have the opportunity to try local food and drinks from EU member states, and enjoy music and dance from different parts of Europe .