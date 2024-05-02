Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of hazardous weather for May 3 for seven districts because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The seven districts are Plovdiv, Sofia district (as distinct from Sofia city, which is a separate district), Blagoevgrad, Pernik, Kurdzhali and Haskovo.

All the other districts, with the exception of Dobrich and Silistra, are subject to the lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of forecast thunderstorms and heavy rain.

The districts of Dobrich and Silistra are Code Green for May 3, meaning that no weather warning is in place.

(Photo: Cheryl Empey/ freeimages.com)