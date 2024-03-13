In January, Bulgaria’s exports down 15.2%, imports down 8.2% y/y

In January 2024, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 6 240.3 million leva, 15.2 per cent less than in January 2023, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said, citing preliminary data.

The total value of all the goods imported into the country in January 2024 amounted to 7 467.8 million leva (at CIF prices), 8.2 per cent less than in January 2023.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in January 2024, amounting to 1 227.5 million leva, the NSI said.