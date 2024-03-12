Petkov: Talks between We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and GERB-UDF continue in constructive spirit

Negotiations with GERB-UDF on the conditions for forming a cabinet with Maria Gabriel as Prime Minister are continuing and are being conducted in a constructive spirit, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria co-leader Kiril Petkov said on March 12.



However, he refused to comment on what stage the talks are at and whether the distribution of ministerial posts is being discussed, what information has appeared: “Until everything is agreed, nothing is agreed”.

On March 12, President Roumen Radev held the second and final round of consultations with parliamentary groups, meeting the three smallest groups, that have opposed the Kiril Petkov government.

All three – Vuzrazhdane, the Bulgarian Socialist Party and ITN – told Radev said the country should go to early parliamentary elections.

Now that Radev has concluded these consultations, the next step is for him to announce when he will hand Parliament’s largest group, GERB_UDF, the first of a succession of three mandates to seek to form a government.