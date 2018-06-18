Bulgarian President: Government ‘showed courage’ by picking Western Balkans as theme for EU Presidency

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian President Roumen Radev has praised the work of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU, the choice of priorities and the inclusion of the theme for the Western Balkans on the agenda of the Union.

The government showed courage by choosing a very difficult topic like the Western Balkans, Radev said.

The region is very fragile, there is no guarantee of success, but someone has to take responsibility and point out the problems, Radev said on June 18 at the opening of the Plenary Meeting of the Conference of European Affairs Committees of the EU Parliaments, which is part of the Bulgarian Presidency.

Bulgaria’s six-month EU Presidency comes to an end on June 30.

(Photo: president.bg)

