New passenger car registrations in Bulgaria up 3.9% in January-May 2019

The number of new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria in January to May 2019 was 3.9 per cent higher than in the first five months of 2018, according to figures released on June 18 by ACEA, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

January to May 2019 saw 15 068 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, compared with 14 496 in January to May 2018, according to ACEA.

In May 2019 alone, there were 3641 new passenger car registrations in Bulgaria, about 10.1 per cent more than the 3308 recorded in May 2018.

In May 2019, the EU passenger car market recorded a modest increase (0.1 per cent) after eight consecutive months of decline, ACEA said.

Demand in the region was mainly driven by the Central European countries, where registrations went up by 6.2 per cent in May.

By contrast, the five major Western European markets posted mixed results: with demand in Spain (-7.3 per cent), the United Kingdom (-4.6 per cent) and Italy (-1.2 per cent) slowing down, but growing in Germany (+9.1 per cent) and France (+1.2 per cent).

From January to May 2019, new car registrations across the European Union fell by 2.1 per cent compared to last year, counting 6.7 million units in total. With the exception of Germany, the five big EU markets all posted slight declines so far in 2019, ACEA said.

