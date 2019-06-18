Canadian paratrooper dies in military exercise near Bulgaria’s Plovdiv – reports

Share this: Facebook

A Canadian paratrooper died during a military exercise at Cheshnegirovo airfield north-east of the Bulgarian city of Plovdiv, media reports on June 18 said, citing confirmation by Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence.

Bulgarian National Radio said that the soldier had been taking part in the Nato multinational exercise Swift Response 2019, which is directed by US Army Europe.

The paratrooper had been taking part in a night jump, according to the report. According to unconfirmed reports, three US military personnel were injured and were being treated in a hospital in Plovdiv.

Some media reports said that the Defence Ministry had confirmed the death of the parachutist, without disclosing his nationality.

The night jump was part of the Swift Response 2019 annual exercise involving airborne troops.

According to a statement ahead of the June 17 night jump, the scenario involved the deployment of airborne troops, from the Global Response Force, with ground defence by servicemen from a mechanised battalion.

The exercise involves more than 5000 military personnel, close to 1500 of them paratroopers.

(Archive photo: US Department of Defence)

