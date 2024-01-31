Bulgaria’s Haskovo district declares influenza epidemic

Bulgaria’s district of Haskovo has become the latest to issue a declaration of an influenza epidemic, in effect from February 1 to 5, but in-person classes at schools will continue.

Anti-epidemic measures include suspension of scheduled medical consultations for children and healthy pregnant women, and suspension of routine medical check-ups as well as of mandatory immunisations and re-immunisations.

Visits to hospitals and social services institutions are prohibited, and there must a daily “filter” at nurseries, kindergartens and schools to bar the admission of ill children.

Sofia district (and distinct from Sofia city) and the Bourgas district have extended their flu epidemic declarations.

In Bourgas, the flu epidemic declaration was due to expire on January 31 but has been extended to February 6. From February 2 to 6, in-person classes at schools will be suspended.

Sofia district has extended it declaration to February 7, and from February 1 to 7, in-person classes at schools will be suspended.

The district of Yambol has issued a flu epidemic declaration, in effect from January 30 to February 5, with in-person classes suspended from February 1, while the district of Shoumen also has declared a flu epidemic, in effect from January 31 to February 7.

In-person classes are suspended in the districts of Varna and Pazardzhik until February 5, and in the district of Pernik, until February 9.

In-person classes in Plovdiv district are suspended until February 5 inclusive.

The Smolyan district, where the flu declaration took effect on January 18, has extended the declaration, to January 31.

Other districts where flu epidemics have been declared are Gabrovo, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo and Shoumen.

(Photo: Jeff Osborn/ freeimages.com)

