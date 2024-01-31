February 1 strike to disrupt flights at airports in Germany

Because of a strike scheduled for February 1, departures will not be possible at 11 airports in Germany, while incoming flights are also likely to be affected, the Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s situation centre said on January 31.

The 11 airports where departures will not be possible are in Berlin, Hamburg, Bremen, Hanover, Cologne, Düsseldorf , Leipzig, Dresden, Erfurt, Frankfurt/Main and Stuttgart.

Affected passengers are asked to contact their airline for rebooking information and alternative travel options, the Foreign Ministry said.

Lufthansa said on its website that the trade union Verdi has announced strikes by security staff at several German airports on February 1.

Passengers can therefore expect considerable restrictions at security checkpoints, the airline said.

“We strongly recommend that guests who wish to start their journey at Frankfurt, Hamburg, Bremen, Berlin, Leipzig, Dresden and Erfurt airports on February 1 do not come to the airport,” it said.

This also applies to customers travelling by train to Frankfurt Airport who have a connecting flight from Frankfurt. Due to the strike at the security checkpoints at Frankfurt Airport, they will not have access to the departure area.

“We are currently checking the effects on the flight schedule and will inform you promptly about updates on lufthansa.com and the customer app,” Lufthansa said.

“Important: Please take the opportunity to rebook your flight now. You can do this via lufthansa.com or via our Service Centers. A free rebooking is possible on a Lufthansa Group Airlines flight from January 30 to February 8 2024.”

Lufthansa said that it was offering guests travelling on international flights to Frankfurt to change flights the same rebooking options.

“We strongly recommend that you take up this offer, as increased waiting and transfer times are also to be expected in the transit area.”

Passengers on domestic flights on February 1 to Frankfurt already have the option of exchanging their flight coupon for a Deutsche Bahn ticket free of charge on this page, even if their flight has not yet been cancelled.

The train journey must be started on the day of issue and is valid for two days.

“Please do not travel to Frankfurt by train if you have a connecting flight from Frankfurt. You will not have access to the departure area there due to the strike at the security checkpoints,” Lufthansa said.

(Photo: Benoît Prieur, via Wikimedia Commons)

