Nato Foundation to hold conference on Western Balkans in December 2017

At the beginning of December, Italy’s capital Rome will host a conference entitled “The Western Balkans at a crossroads”, organised by the Nato Defence College Foundation.

The conference will take a place on December 6-7 and participants will try to answer the numerous questions that, right now, burden the relations (of states) in the Western Balkans region. The organisers said that the conference aims at a high-quality added-value interaction; contributing to an in-depth analysis and also to draw a sense of direction for security providers.

“More than 20 years after the end of the wars of Yugoslavia’s dissolution, the easy-to-obtain part of the integration process between the Western Balkans and the Euro-Atlantic institutions has been reached, however today we meet the hardship. The prospect of EU/Nato integration remains the main vehicle towards achieving sustainable regional stability and development. Constant commitment and periodical encouraging signals and incentives are the key elements to support the Western Balkans towards peace, stability and socio-economic progress,” the Nato foundation said.

