Foreign Ministry: Tel Aviv – Sofia flight for Bulgarian citizens and their families on October 13

Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry has announced that a charter flight from Tel Aviv to Sofia is available for Bulgarian citizens and their families – meaning spouse and children up to 18 years of age – on October 13.

The price of the ticket is 200 euro, including one piece of checked baggage, up to 23 kg, the ministry said.



Children under the age of two, as well as pets weighing less than eight kg, including the weight of the cage (accompanying documents are required) will not be charged.

Bulgarian citizens wishing to purchase air tickets should request this by e-mail: [email protected], in order to receive additional instructions.

The e-mail should include the three names of all travellers in Latin script, the personal identity number (ЕГН) and a copy of the international passport.



“Please note that flight seats are limited and intended only for Bulgarian citizens and their family members,” the Foreign Ministry said.

After the Hamas terrorist organisation began its attacks on Israel on October 7, there were two flights on a government aircraft to transport Bulgarians and nationals of other countries from Tel Aviv to Sofia, while this week, the Foreign Ministry arranged places for Bulgarians on a charter flight to Sofia.

