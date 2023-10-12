Bulgaria’s exports in January – August 2023 down 7.6% y/y, imports down 8.8%

In January – August 2023, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 56 841.6 million leva, 7.6 per cent less than in January – August 2022, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on October 12, citing preliminary data.

In August 2023, the total exports of goods added up to 6 094.7 million leva, a decrease of 22 per cent compared with August 2022, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – August 2023 was 63 877.1 million leva (at CIF prices), 8.8 per cent less than in January – August 2022.

In August 2023, total imports of goods decreased by eight per cent compared with August 2022, adding up to 7 856.7 million leva.

Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was negative in the period January – August 2023, amounting to 7 035.5 million leva.

In August 2023, the total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – imports CIF) was also negative, adding up to 1 762.0 million leva, the NSI said.

(Photo: Kgbo)

