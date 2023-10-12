Bulgaria starts annual multinational naval exercise Breeze 2023 on October 23

Bulgaria is holding its annual naval exercise Breeze 2023, involving foreign navies, from October 23 to 22, the Defence Ministry said.

The exercise is being conducted by the Bulgarian Navy in its territorial waters in the Black Sea, the adjacent zone, Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and in previously announced areas.

The exercise involves naval vessels, aviation, personnel, forces and assets from the naval forces of Bulgaria, Albania, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Romania, the United States, Turkey, France, the Nato Naval Command, the Command for special operations in Europe SOCEUR, the Nato Training Centre for Maritime Deterrence Operations (NMIOTC), the Staff Element for the Integration of Nato Forces in Bulgaria NFIU, the Joint Command of the Forces, the Ground Forces, the Air Force and the Naval Academy.



“The main objective of the exercise is to increase interoperability and interaction between the navies of the participating countries, by performing joint tasks and conducting a wide range of combat actions at sea in an operation to ensure maritime security in the region,” the Defence Ministry said.

This year is the 27th time the exercise is being held.

