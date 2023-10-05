Bulgaria: Some protesters continue to block motorway, pass, in spite of deal

Traffic restrictions continue on the Trakia Motorway, as well as on the Pass of the Republic, Bulgaria’s Interior Ministry said on October 5, as some coal miners and energy workers continued blockades, demanding that the government withdraw the Territorial Just Transition Plans submitted to the European Commission.

The protesters reject the deal struck by the country’s Prime Minister Nikoai Denkov with representatives of the energy and mine workers protesting against the Bulgarian government’s plan for the eventual closure of the country’s coal industry. The deal was approved by Bulgaria’s Parliament on October 4.

The Interior Ministry said that traffic on Trakia Motorway between Svoboda junction near the town of Chirpan and the Nova Zagora junction continued to be restricted, in both directions, because of protests. There is a detour on the II-66 road, Stara Zagora – Nova Zagora – Sliven.

The ministry said that traffic was restricted on the Pass of the Republic (also known as Hanboaz Pass) between Gurkovo and Veliko Turnovo.

Lorries travelling from the Kapitan Andreevo border crossing in the direction of Rousse – Danube Bridge or vice versa are redirected via the Svilengrad – Pastrogor – Knyazhevo – Elhovo – Yambol -Rish Pass. The detour for cars is via the Shipka and Kotel passes.

In the Haskovo district, traffic is temporarily restricted on the II-76 Bulgarska Polyana – Knyazhevo road because of protests. The detour is Kniazhevo – Studena village – Pastrogor village – Svilengrad, the Interior Ministry said.

(Photo: Interior Ministry press centre)