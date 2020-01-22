Flu epidemic declared in Bulgaria’s Montana district

Share this: Facebook

A flu epidemic has been declared in the district of Montana in north-western Bulgaria as of January 22.

The declaration follows similar declarations in recent days in the municipalities of Dupnitsa, Sapareva Banya, Sopot, Karlovo, Kuklen, Karnobat and Sungurlare, where school classes have been suspended.

In the district of Plovdiv, it is widely expected that a flu epidemic will be declared next week, while a meeting of the regional health committee on January 22 decided that although rates of infection are rising, the figures remained below the threshold for declaring an epidemic and closing schools.

In the town of Smolyan, a man has died from complications from the H1N1 flu virus, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

Restrictions on routine medical examinations and consultations have been introduced in Smolyan because the rates of influenza and acute respiratory diseases are rising.

The situation in Smolyan is said to be “pre-epidemic”. A flu epidemic is declared when the illness rate is 220 per 10 000 people. In Smolyan, the rate is currently just more than 178 per 10 000, and is increasing.



