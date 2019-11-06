Bulgaria eases rules for issuance of identity documents

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Cabinet approved on November 6 changes to the rules for issuing personal documents – identity cards and passports – saying that the purpose is “to reduce the administrative burden on citizens”.

A government media statement listed several changes, including making it possible to apply for an ID card via the electronic automated services system of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs without the need for an electronic signature.

The deadlines for issuing a passport are being reduced, when the applications are submitted to the diplomatic and consular missions of Bulgaria abroad.

It will be possible to receive in person a Bulgarian identity document through a licensed postal or courier service provider, when the application for the issue of the document is submitted in person at the diplomatic and consular missions Bulgaria that offer this service.

In certain cases, it will be possible to apply for a driving licence at regional departments of the Interior Ministry where the permanent residential address of the applicant is registered, the statement said.

The changes envisage that the issuing of a temporary passport by diplomatic and consular missions abroad will be co-ordinated solely with the Foreign Ministry, except in cases where the applicants have not had Bulgarian identity documents issued after September 1 1999.

