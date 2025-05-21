NSI: 16 157 foreign students at Bulgarian universities in 2024/25 academic year

There are 16 157 foreign students enrolled at universities and specialised higher schools studying for bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the 2024/25 academic year in Bulgaria, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said in a regular report.

This accounts for about 8.2 per cent of bachelor’s and master’s students this academic year.

The figure is up from 15 093 foreign students in the 2023/24 academic year, though that figure also accounted for about 8.2 per cent of the total, while this year’s figure is down from 17 593 in the year 2022/23 academic year, when it represented nine per cent of the total.

The NSI said that the largest share of foreign students came from Greece (20 per cent), followed by the United Kingdom (13.7 per cent), Ukraine (10.7 per cent), Germany (9.5 per cent) and Italy (6.3 per cent).

The foreign students in Bulgaria choose mainly health-related studies, with 61.5 per cent studying specialties in this field and 45.8 per cent of the total number were studying medicine, the NSI said.

There are 574 foreign PhD students, 11.4 per cent of the total.

The largest share are from China, 34.1 per cent, followed by those from Greece (14.3 per cent), Israel (7.3 per cent) and the Republic of North Macedonia (6.1 per cent).

In private educational institutions, there are 84 foreigners, 14.6 per cent of the total, the NSI said.

(Main photo: Mary Gober/ freeimages.com)

