Nathaniel Copsey to be new UK ambassador to Bulgaria

Nathaniel Copsey has been appointed His Majesty’s Ambassador to Bulgaria in succession to Dr Rob Dixon, ambassador since September 2020, and who will be transferring to another diplomatic service appointment, the UK government announced on March 22.

Copsey will take up his appointment during August 2024.

Copsey’s career began in 2002 as a television presenter for TVP1 Warsaw, and from 2003 to 2006, he was head of publications and research fellow at Policy Network.

From 2004 to 2013, he was co-director of Wider Europe Network, of which he was a co-founder.

He was a post-doctoral research fellow at the European Research Institute at the University of Birmingham from 2007 to 2009.

From 2009 to 2015, he was Professor of European Politics (previously Reader and senior lecturer) at Aston University.

In 2015, he was at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Referendum Unit, and in 2016, at the Cabinet Office’s Referendum Unit.

From 2016 to 2018, he was Head of Europe Research Group (Research Analysts) and Dean of Europe Faculty (Diplomatic Academy) at the FCO.

From 2018 to 2021, he was head of the Future of Europe Department, Europe Directorate, and from 2021 to 2022, head of the Northern and Central Europe Department, Europe Directorate at the FCDO.

In 2022, he was Silver Crisis Lead (Political) for the Russia/Ukraine Crisis, Eastern Europe and Central Asia Directorate/Crisis Management Department, and the same year, head of the Europe Strategy and Expertise Department, Europe Group at the FCDO.

In 2023, Copsey was speechwriter to the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

