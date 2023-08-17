Bulgaria, US step up coordination on F-16 project

An adviser from the United States, financed by the US government, will assist Bulgaria’s Defence Ministry and Air Force in the implementation of the project for the acquisition of a new type of F-16 Block 70 combat aircraft, the Defence Ministry said on August 17.

The focus of the adviser’s work will be policy, planning, infrastructure, logistics, maintenance and enhancing the interoperability of Bulgaria’s combat aviation with Nato allies, the ministry said.



The adviser arrived in Bulgaria after the visit to the US in July of Bulgaria’s Deputy Chief of Defence Lieutenant General Tsanko Stoykov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the launch of the Partnership Program with the National Guard of the State of Tennessee.

During Stoykov’s visit, he toured the F-16 production line and met with executives from the contractor company.



“These initiatives are part of the strategic cooperation between Bulgaria and the US and will contribute to strengthening our defence institutions and capabilities,” the Defence Ministry.



The US is supporting Bulgaria’s defence modernization efforts, including the purchase of a full squadron of F-16 C/D Block 70 aircraft and related equipment.

Over the past five years, the US has provided $238 million in security support funding to Bulgaria through various programmes such as the Foreign Military Financing (FMF) Program and the International Military Education and Training (IMET) Program.

The first two of the 16 US-made F-16s that Bulgaria is to acquire are scheduled to arrive in 2025.

(Photo: Defence Ministry)