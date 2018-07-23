New ‘Code Orange’ dangerous weather alert for rain in Bulgaria, for July 24

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Reddit



The cold and rainy summer shows no sign of abating, as a new cold weather front entered Bulgaria, prompting yet another “code orange” dangerous weather alert for 11 districts on July 24.

The warning covers most of central, southern and south-eastern Bulgaria – Lovech, Gabrovo, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Smolyan, Kurdjali, Haskovo, Stara Zagora, Sliven, Yambol and Bourgas – the country’s meteorology institute said.

A further 14 districts were issued the lesser “code yellow” warning: the city and district of Sofia, Blagoevgrad, Montana, Vratsa, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Rousse, Turgovishte, Razgrad, Silistra, Dobrich, Shoumen and Varna.

Only three districts in western Bulgaria are not affected by the weather warnings – Vidin, Pernik and Kyustendil.

For July 23, most of the country is likewise covered by a “code yellow” alert, the only exception being parts of western and north-eastern Bulgaria.

The heavy rains are expected to begin on the evening of July 23 and carry on into the night, with the highest rainfall forecast for the south-eastern part of the country, the meteorology institute said.

On Tuesday, the cloud cover will remain significant and more rain is likely, in some places potentially accompanied by hail.

Temperatures are expected to drop from 27C-33C on July 23 to 23C-28C on July 24. In capital Sofia, the daily highs are expected to fall from 28 degrees Celsius on Monday to 23 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The longer term forecast is for more rain and unseasonably cool weather in the coming weeks, until August 10 at least, weather forecaster Anastasia Stoicheva from the meteorology institute said, as quoted by private broadcaster bTV on July 23.

(Photo: David Rosen Photography)

Comments

comments