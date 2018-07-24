24 killed, over 150 injured in devastating Attica wildfire

Share this: Facebook

Greek authorities confirmed 24 people were killed and over 150 injured in two major wildfires that broke out in Attica, Greece on Monday afternoon. The fires were burning forests and homes in the areas of Kineta and Rafina throughout the night, east and west of the Greek capital respectively. Efforts to pout out the blazes were hampered by strong winds.

The wildfires are being described by local media as the worst to hit Greece since 2007, when dozens of people were killed in southern Peloponnese.

