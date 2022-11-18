Norwegian Air Shuttle beginning Sofia – Oslo flights in 2023

Norwegian Air Shuttle, one of the largest airlines in Scandinavia and among the Top 10 largest in Europe, is launching a new route from Sofia Airport, the airport said in a media statement on November 18.

Flights on the Sofia – Oslo route will be direct and will operate year-round, starting from June 24 2023.

Flights will be twice a week from Sofia Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays on a Boeing 737.

The departure and arrival times are suitable for any business programme or excursion trip to the capital of Norway, the statement said. Tickets are now on sale on the airline’s website www.norwegian.com.

“Scandinavia is a strategic region for Sofia Airport’s development and has significant market potential, which we expect will soon be recognised by other airlines. We are taking another step towards expanding our flight network and are optimistic for 2023,” Jesús Caballero, chief executive of Sofia Airport, said.

