The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Bulgaria 

Norwegian Air Shuttle beginning Sofia – Oslo flights in 2023

The Sofia Globe staff

Norwegian Air Shuttle, one of the largest airlines in Scandinavia and among the Top 10 largest in Europe, is launching a new route from Sofia Airport, the airport said in a media statement on November 18.

Flights on the Sofia – Oslo route will be direct and will operate year-round, starting from June 24 2023.

Flights will be twice a week from Sofia Airport on Wednesdays and Saturdays on a Boeing 737.

The departure and arrival times are suitable for any business programme or excursion trip to the capital of Norway, the statement said. Tickets are now on sale on the airline’s website www.norwegian.com.

“Scandinavia is a strategic region for Sofia Airport’s development and has significant market potential, which we expect will soon be recognised by other airlines. We are taking another step towards expanding our flight network and are optimistic for 2023,” Jesús Caballero, chief executive of Sofia Airport, said.

(Photo: Provided)

Please support The Sofia Globe’s independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com.

Become a Patron!

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

Nato Secretary-General praises Bulgaria’s participation in alliance missions

The Sofia Globe staff

Archaeology: Burnt skeleton of baby found at Bulgaria’s Yunatsite Tell

The Sofia Globe staff

Bulgaria: More than 2M Covid certificates downloaded, state IT firm says

The Sofia Globe staff