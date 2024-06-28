Circulatory system diseases main causes of death in Bulgaria in 2023

The main causes of death among Bulgaria’s population in 2023 were diseases of the circulatory system, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on June 28.

Circulatory system diseases accounted for 61.1 per cent of the 101 006 deaths in Bulgaria in 2023, according to the NSI.

In second place in causes of death among Bulgaria’s population were neoplasms (16.5 per cent), and in third place, diseases of the respiratory system (4.9 per cent).

Covid-19 was the underlying cause of death in only one cent of all deaths, the NSI said. It was given as the cause of death in 979 cases.

Of the Covid-19 deaths, 289 were in the 85+ age group, 194 in the 80-84 age group, 190 in the 75-79 age group and 125 in the 70-74 age group. In no other age group were the figures in triple digits.

(Photo: Sofia municipality)

