NSI poll: Business climate in Bulgaria declined in June

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI), the results of which were released on June 28, has found views of the business climate in Bulgaria in June declined compared with May.

Previous recent polls by the NSI found a drop in the business climate indicator in December, followed by an improvement in January, sentiment largely unchanged in February and again in March, improving in April and again in May.

In June 2024, the total business climate indicator decreased by 0.9 percentage points in comparison with May, due to the unfavourable business climate in the retail trade and in the service sector.

The composite indicator “business climate in retail trade” dropped by 2.3 percentage points as a result of retailers’ more moderate assessments and expectations about the business situation.

Their forecasts about the volume of sales and orders placed with suppliers over the next three months were also reserved, the NSI said.

In the service sector, the indicator decreased by 1.2 percentage points, because of managers’ unfavourable expectations about the business situation over the next six months.

Regarding the demand for services, the present trend was assessed as favourable, while the expectations over the next three months were more negative, the institute said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the button below and signing up to become a patron of The Sofia Globe: