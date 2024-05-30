Poll: Business climate in Bulgaria improved in May

A regular monthly poll by the National Statistical Institute (NSI) has found views of the business climate in Bulgaria in May improved compared with April.

In May 2024, the total business climate indicator increased by 0.6 percentage points compared with April.

Previous recent polls by the NSI found a drop in the business climate indicator in December, followed by an improvement in January, sentiment largely unchanged in February and again in March, and improving in April.

In May, the indicators in the construction, retail trade and service sectors improved, but dropped in the industry sector.

The uncertain economic environment, shortage of labour, competition in the branch, costs of materials and insufficient demand continued to be the main obstacles to business development in the sectors, the NSI said.

(Photo: Steve McGrath/freeimages.com)

