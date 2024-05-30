The Sofia Globe

Bulgaria’s independent English-language news and features website.

Business 

Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2024 was 4.5%

The Sofia Globe staff

Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2024 was 4.5 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in March 2024 but up from 4.3 per cent in April 2023, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on May 30, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

Across the EU, unemployment in April 2024 was six per cent, unchanged from March 2024 and from April 2023.

In the euro zone, unemployment in April 2024 was 6.4 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in March 2024 and April 2023, respectively.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in April 2024 was 14.4 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in March this year but up from 4.3 per cent in April 2023.

The EU average youth unemployment was 14.4 per cent, down from 14.7 per cent in March this year but up from 14 per cent in April 2023.

Youth unemployment in the euro zone was 14.1 per cent, down from 14.3 per cent in March 2024 and up from 14 per cent in April 2023, Eurostat said.

(Main photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

Please support The Sofia Globe by becoming a subscriber to our page on Patreon:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments

The Sofia Globe staff

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage. https://www.patreon.com/user?u=32709292

You May Also Like

dark blue computer keyboard with black keys

Bulgaria targets e-government roll-out for July 2013

The Sofia Globe staff
a pile of silver coins tilting to the left

EBRD: Russia-Ukraine crisis threatens recovery in transition region

Independent Balkan News Agency

IMF raises growth projections for France, Germany, Italy and Spain but revises UK and US downward

The Sofia Globe staff