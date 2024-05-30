Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2024 was 4.5%

Unemployment in Bulgaria in April 2024 was 4.5 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in March 2024 but up from 4.3 per cent in April 2023, European Union statistics agency Eurostat said on May 30, citing seasonally-adjusted data.

Across the EU, unemployment in April 2024 was six per cent, unchanged from March 2024 and from April 2023.

In the euro zone, unemployment in April 2024 was 6.4 per cent, down from 6.5 per cent in March 2024 and April 2023, respectively.

In Bulgaria, youth unemployment in April 2024 was 14.4 per cent, down from 4.6 per cent in March this year but up from 4.3 per cent in April 2023.

The EU average youth unemployment was 14.4 per cent, down from 14.7 per cent in March this year but up from 14 per cent in April 2023.

Youth unemployment in the euro zone was 14.1 per cent, down from 14.3 per cent in March 2024 and up from 14 per cent in April 2023, Eurostat said.

(Main photo: Bulgaria’s Ministry of Labour and Social Policy)

