June 2024 was Bulgaria’s hottest six month of year since 1930

June 2024 is shaping up to be Bulgaria’s warmest six month of the year since 1930, the national weather bureau said on June 28.

Average temperatures were between 1.5 and 4.5 degrees Celsius above the monthly norm.

The highest measured temperature so far in June 2024 was 40.1 deg C on June 20 in the city of Rousse on the Danube River.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the highest measured temperature was 33.3 deg C on June 10.

Maximum temperatures were highest on June 10 and 11, in some places up to 38–39 deg C.

This was on the way to be one of the driest Junes in 30 years, the weather bureau said, with monthly amounts of rain between three and 80 per cent of the norm.

From June to 5 and on June 12-13, hail destroyed large areas of crops and damaged infrastructure, buildings and cars in various parts of the country. The size of the hailstones, according to eyewitnesses, varied from a hazelnut to an egg.

Most affected were the regions of Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Plovdiv, Haskovo and Sofia.



In June, most rivers in Bulgaria had water levels around and below the average water thresholds and around the low water thresholds, the weather bureau said.

Several months in Bulgaria saw high temperature records in 2023, which in turn was the country’s warmest year since 1930.

(Photo: flee circus/ freeimages.com)

