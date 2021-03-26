Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 99 more deaths, active cases rise to 64 120

Share this: Facebook

Ninety-nine people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 12 512, according to the March 26 daily report by the national information system.

Of 17 825 tests done in the past day, 3988 – about 22.4 per cent – proved positive, the report said.

To date, 321 104 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 64 120 are active, an increase of 1728 in the past day.

There are 9281 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 156 in the past 24 hours, with 769 in intensive care, an increase of 26.

Eighty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 11 555.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, 2161 people in Bulgaria recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 244 472.

A total of 415 601 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered so far, 14 292 in the past day.

A total of 83 134 people have received a second dose, an increase of 3157 in the past day, according to the report.

