Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport: 21 departing, 19 arriving flights cancelled on March 16

A total of 21 departing flights and 19 arriving flights that had been scheduled for Sofia Airport on March 16 have been cancelled, according to the airport’s website.
Sofia Airport earlier announced, as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, that only passengers were being admitted to the airport’s two terminals.
The list of cancelled departures on Monday is:
W64437 Wizz Air to Larnaca
FB405 Bulgaria Air to Brussels
OS800 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with Air Malta and United Airlines, to Vienna
OS806 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP Portugal, to Vienna
FR8031 Ryanair to Milan Bergamo
LY552 El Al to Tel Aviv
EW9913 Eurowings to Dusseldorf
W64435 Wizz Air to Eilat Ramon
OS796 Austrian Airlines to Vienna
LH1703 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, to Munich
LO632 LOT to Warsaw
W64325 Wizz Air to Eindhoven
W64319 Wizz Air to Geneva
FB851 Bulgaria Air to London Heathrow
LO634 LOT to Warsaw
OS798 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, to Vienna
LH1705 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, to Munich
LH1431 Lufthansa, codesharing with Ethiopian Airlines, to Frankfurt
RO298 Tarom, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, to Bucharest
A3983 Aegean Airlines, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, to Athens
FB571A Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Air Serbia, to Tel Aviv.
The list of cancelled arrivals on Monday is:
W64342 Wizz Air from Bratislava
FB572A Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Air Serbia, from Tel Aviv
OS805 Austrian Airlines from Vienna
LY551 El Al from Tel Aviv
EW9912 Eurowings from Dusseldorf
W6438 Wizz Air from Larnaca
FB406 Bulgaria Air from Brussels
LH1702 Lufthansa from Munich
LO631 LOT from Warsaw
FR8032 Ryanair from Milan Bergamo
FB438 Bulgaria Air from Frankfurt
LO633 LOT from Warsaw
OS797 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, from Vienna
LH1704 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, from Frankfurt
RO297 Tarom, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Bucharest
A3982 Aegean Airlines, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Athens
W64436 Wizz Air from Eilat Ramon
FB852 Bulgaria Air from London Heathrow
OS799 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, from Vienna.
The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.
