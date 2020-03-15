Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport: 21 departing, 19 arriving flights cancelled on March 16

Written by on March 15, 2020 in Bulgaria - Comments Off on Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport: 21 departing, 19 arriving flights cancelled on March 16

A total of 21 departing flights and 19 arriving flights that had been scheduled for Sofia Airport on March 16 have been cancelled, according to the airport’s website.

Sofia Airport earlier announced, as a step against the spread of Covid-19 new coronavirus, that only passengers were being admitted to the airport’s two terminals.

The list of cancelled departures on Monday is:

W64437 Wizz Air to Larnaca

FB405 Bulgaria Air to Brussels

OS800 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with Air Malta and United Airlines, to Vienna

OS806 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP Portugal, to Vienna

FR8031 Ryanair to Milan Bergamo

LY552 El Al to Tel Aviv

EW9913 Eurowings to Dusseldorf

W64435 Wizz Air to Eilat Ramon

OS796 Austrian Airlines to Vienna

LH1703 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, to Munich

LO632 LOT to Warsaw

W64325 Wizz Air to Eindhoven

W64319 Wizz Air to Geneva

FB851 Bulgaria Air to London Heathrow

LO634 LOT to Warsaw

OS798 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, to Vienna

LH1705 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, to Munich

LH1431 Lufthansa, codesharing with Ethiopian Airlines, to Frankfurt

RO298 Tarom, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, to Bucharest

A3983 Aegean Airlines, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, to Athens

FB571A Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Air Serbia, to Tel Aviv.

The list of cancelled arrivals on Monday is:

W64342 Wizz Air from Bratislava

FB572A Bulgaria Air, codesharing with Air Serbia, from Tel Aviv

OS805 Austrian Airlines from Vienna

LY551 El Al from Tel Aviv

EW9912 Eurowings from Dusseldorf

W6438 Wizz Air from Larnaca

FB406 Bulgaria Air from Brussels

LH1702 Lufthansa from Munich

LO631 LOT from Warsaw

FR8032 Ryanair from Milan Bergamo

FB438 Bulgaria Air from Frankfurt

LO633 LOT from Warsaw

OS797 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, from Vienna

LH1704 Lufthansa, codesharing with several other airlines, from Frankfurt

RO297 Tarom, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Bucharest

A3982 Aegean Airlines, codesharing with Bulgaria Air, from Athens

W64436 Wizz Air from Eilat Ramon

FB852 Bulgaria Air from London Heathrow

OS799 Austrian Airlines, codesharing with TAP, from Vienna.

The airport’s website only lists flights in three-day batches – the current day, as well as the previous and next days – but further flight cancellations are expected to follow, as the one-month state of emergency declared by Parliament on March 13 entitles the state authorities and the armed forces to restrict or prohibit civilian flights, if it is deemed necessary.

(Photo: Aisano)

Comments

comments

About the Author

The Sofia Globe - the Sofia-based fully independent English-language news and features website, covering Bulgaria, the Balkans and the EU. Sign up to subscribe to sofiaglobe.com's daily bulletin through the form on our homepage.