Bulgaria issues Code Orange warnings for high temperatures on August 4

Bulgarian authorities have issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for 10 districts for August 4 because of expected scorching temperatures.

The 10 districts are Blagoevgrad, Pazardjik, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Kurdjali, Haskovo, Yambol, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo and Rousse.

Bulgaria’s weather forecast body, NIMH, said that maximum temperatures in those districts, excluding mountainous areas, were set to reach 39C-40C. In Rousse, the temperature high for August 4 was forecast for 41 degrees Celsius.

The rest of the country was under the lesser Code Yellow warning for potentially dangerous weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius. In capital city Sofia, the daily high is forecast at 36 degrees Celsius.

At Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, temperatures are expected to be cooler, with NIMH forecasting 29 degrees Celsius in Varna and 31 degrees Celsius in Bourgas.

(Photo: Nate Brelsford/sxc.hu)

