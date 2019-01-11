Bulgaria’s exports in January-November 2018 up by 1.5% y/y – statistics institute

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s exports in January to November 2018 were 1.5 per cent higher than in January to November 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on January 11.

In the period January – November 2018 the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 51 118.7 million leva, the NSI said.

In November 2018, the total exports of goods added up to 5 062 million leva, an increase of 2.2 per cent compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in the period January – November 2018 amounted to 58 059.2 million leva (at CIF prices), 7.7 per cent more than the same period of 2017.

